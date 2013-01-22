Rugby-Hunt kicks Crusaders to another last-gasp win
MELBOURNE, March 11 Flyhalf Mitchell Hunt slotted a penalty after the siren to snatch a 22-20 win for the Canterbury Crusaders over the Queensland Reds in Brisbane on Saturday.
LONDON Jan 22 England are likely to be without Calum Clark for the forthcoming Six Nations championship after the Northampton flanker damaged his right shoulder playing for his club at the weekend.
A statement from England Rugby said Clark would undergo surgery to his shoulder after he injured it during the Heineken Cup defeat against Glasgow Warriors on Saturday.
"It is a shame for Calum as he had worked hard to get back into the senior squad," England head coach Stuart Lancaster said. "But these things happen and our medics will work closely with Northampton on his rehab."
Clark, 23, who had only just returned to the England squad after serving a 32-week ban for breaking the elbow of Leicester hooker Rob Hawkins, is yet to win a cap for the senior team.
England host Scotland in their Six Nations opener on Feb. 2. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Meadows)
March 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday RESULTS Blues (New Zealand) 12 Highlanders (New Zealand) 16 Reds (Australia) 20 Crusaders (New Zealand) 22
