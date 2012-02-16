LONDON Feb 16 Northampton director of rugby Jim Mallinder and former New Zealand assistant Wayne Smith ruled themselves out of the running for the permanent England coaching job on Thursday.

Martin Johnson quit after a poor World Cup last year and England reserves coach Stuart Lancaster took temporary charge for the Six Nations, in which he has won his first two games albeit with slightly dour displays.

Mallinder was among the favourites for the role given his work at Northampton but did not apply before Wednesday's deadline.

"No, I've not applied," Mallinder told BBC Look East.

"It's probably the best job in the world coaching-wise. What a great opportunity. But it's got to be the right thing at the right time."

Smith, who has a contract with New Zealand's Chiefs until September, criticised the Rugby Football Union over the process.

"I'm interested in talking to them down the track if it fits in," Smith was quoted as saying by New Zealand media.

"I want to coach at that level again and that's a team that has got a fair bit of potential. But this opportunity just didn't fit in with me.

"The job description was waffly and looked like it was for the head of a PR company rather than a rugby coach."

Lancaster is so far the only man to confirm he has applied for the role with former South Africa and Italy coach Nick Mallett previously stating he would find it hard to committ despite the attractiveness of the job.

World Cup-winning New Zealand coach Graham Henry also distanced himself from the position.