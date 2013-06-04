SINGAPORE, June 4 Leicester Tigers director of rugby Richard Cockerill is facing starting next season with a touchline ban after an angry clash with officials during his side's Premiership final victory over Northampton Saints.

The RFU has charged Cockerill with "conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game" in the wake of the Tigers' heated 37-17 triumph at Twickenham on May 25.

It is alleged the former England hooker "used obscene, inappropriate and/or unprofessional language and behaviour in exchanges with Stuart Terheege, the fourth official", the sport's governing body in England said in a statement.

Cockerill is to appear before an RFU disciplinary panel. The hearing date, venue and time are yet to be confirmed.

If the RFU's disciplinary hearing finds against him, Cockerill is likely to face a fine and a potentially lengthy ban on matchday involvement with the team due to his previous run-ins with officials.

In 2009, as head coach, Cockerill was given a four-week suspension for abusing match officials during an Anglo-Welsh Cup match against Newport Gwent Dragons. He was also fined 2,000 pounds on that occasion.

The May 25 Twickenham final was a enthralling sporting contest, but proved a less than edifying affair in terms of sportsmanship.

Northampton hooker Dylan Hartley was sent off for verbally abusing the referee in the match and banned for 11 weeks.

Hartley had been due to fly to Australia with the British and Irish Lions, but as a result of his ban was replaced in the party at the last minute by Ireland's Rory Best. (editing by Nick Mulvenney)