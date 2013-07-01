HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week two
March 2 Highlights from week two of Super Rugby:
LONDON, July 1 Leicester director of rugby Richard Cockerill was banned for nine matches by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) on Monday over his conduct in a Premiership game against Northampton on May 25.
A disciplinary panel found Cockerill used words that were obscene, inappropriate and unprofessional and behaviour that was inappropriate and unprofessional in an exchange with fourth official Stuart Terheege, the RFU said in a statement.
The Leicester chief is suspended from any involvement in matchday coaching activities from Sept. 7 to Nov. 2.
Cockerill has the right to appeal. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Sonia Oxley)
March 2 Highlights from week two of Super Rugby:
March 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Thursday RESULTS Western Force (Australia) 26 Reds (Australia) 19 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 1 1 0 83 17 1 5 2. Blues (New Zealand) 1 1 0 56 18 1 5 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 1 1 0 24 15 1 5 4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 1 1 0 17 13 0 4 5. Highlanders (New Zealand)
DUBLIN, March 2 Ireland added fit-again Jared Payne to their squad for the final two Six Nations games against Wales and England, giving coach Joe Schmidt an extra backline option as he bids for a third Six Nations title in four years.