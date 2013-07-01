LONDON, July 1 Leicester director of rugby Richard Cockerill was banned for nine matches by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) on Monday over his conduct in a Premiership game against Northampton on May 25.

A disciplinary panel found Cockerill used words that were obscene, inappropriate and unprofessional and behaviour that was inappropriate and unprofessional in an exchange with fourth official Stuart Terheege, the RFU said in a statement.

The Leicester chief is suspended from any involvement in matchday coaching activities from Sept. 7 to Nov. 2.

