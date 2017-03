LONDON, Sept 30 England prop Alex Corbisiero has been ruled out of action until the end of the year due to a shoulder ligament injury, his club Northampton said on Tuesday.

England coach Stuart Lancaster was already without props Dan Cole and Mako Vunipola for the November tests against New Zealand, South Africa, Samoa and Australia.

The 26-year-old Corbisiero has played 19 tests and was a member of the victorious British and Irish Lions team in Australia last year. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by John O'Brien)