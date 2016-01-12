LONDON Jan 12 England prop Alex Corbisiero, dogged by injuries in recent years, has left Northampton Saints after being released from his contract early, the English club said on Tuesday.

Corbisiero, who last month announced his intention to take a year away from rugby at the end of the season, last started a test for England in 2012.

He has not played for his country since August, when he came on for 18 minutes as a replacement against France in a World Cup warm-up at Twickenham. He injured his back in that game and was ruled out for the World Cup. The 27-year-old then underwent knee surgery in December.

"Alex has made a big contribution to the Saints, on and off the pitch, and we've all been frustrated that he has not been able to make a consistent run of appearances in the first team," said director of rugby Jim Mallinder in a club statement.

"We wish him success in whatever he decides to do in the future."

Loosehead prop Corbisiero has been capped 20 times by England and twice by the British and Irish Lions. (Reporting by Justin Palmer; editing by Toby Davis)