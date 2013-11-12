LONDON Nov 12 England prop Alex Corbisiero has been ruled out of Saturday's test against New Zealand due to a knee injury, Sky Sports reported on Tuesday.

The British & Irish Lion came on at halftime in last weekend's 31-12 victory over Argentina after missing the previous game against Australia.

England were already without loosehead prop Mako Vunipola and Joe Marler suffered concussion during the match against Argentina, so coach Stuart Lancaster may have to call on Matt Mullan who has only played one international.

Wingers Christian Wade and Marland Yarde have also been ruled out of the match against the world champion All Blacks at Twickenham. (Writing by Ed Osmond, editing by Toby Davis)