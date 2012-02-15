MANCHESTER, England Feb 15 Sale Sharks
executive director of sport Steve Diamond was banned for 18
weeks on Wednesday for verbally abusing a match official, the
Rugby Football Union (RFU) said.
Diamond, whose side are sixth in the 12-team Premiership,
pleaded guilty to the charge which related to an incident at the
end of Sale's match against London Irish last month. He was also
fined 4,000 pounds ($6,300).
The sanction followed a 12-week suspended ban he was handed
last October for pushing Northampton's head of fitness Nick
Johnston during a match.
"(He is banned) from entering the playing enclosure,
technical area, approaching match officials and communicating or
attempting to communicate directly with match officials before,
during and after the game on the day of the match," the RFU said
in a statement.
($1 = 0.6372 British pounds)
