JOHANNESBURG, June 15 England have been forced
to make a late change to their replacements for the second test
against South Africa in Johannesburg on Saturday, with loose
forward Phil Dowson ruled out due to injury.
Dowson is suffering from a tight hamstring after Thursday's
training session and the medical staff decided to withdraw him
from the match 22, England said in a statement on Friday.
Dowson's place amongst the replacements is taken by the
uncapped, New Zealand-born Thomas Waldrom, who was the
man-of-the-match in the midweek victory over the Southern
Barbarians in Kimberley.
The 29-year-old former Hurricanes and Crusaders player
showed exactly the sort of power and physicality that England
will need against the Springboks if they are to keep the
three-test series alive on Saturday, after losing the first
22-17 in Durban last weekend.
(Reporting by Ken Borland. Editing by Patrick Johnston)