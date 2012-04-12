LONDON, April 12 Andy Farrell has turned down the chance to join England's permanent coaching set-up, electing instead to remain as first-team coach at Premiership rugby club Saracens.

A statement on the London club's website said Farrell, who was interim backs coach in new England boss Stuart Lancaster's staff during the recent Six Nations, would remain at Saracens for the foreseeable future and would not be accepting any other position.

"It has been a special privilege for me to be involved in the Saracens coaching staff for the past two and a half seasons," said Farrell, a former international in both rugby league and union.

"We have made decent progress during this period but, in truth, as a club, we have barely scratched the surface of our potential. The job isn't anywhere near half done, and I have decided I want to help finish the job."

Farrell had been widely tipped to become part of England's permanent new regime after their good showing in the Six Nations led caretaker coach Lancaster to be appointed fulltime.

England will now have to look at alternatives for the backs role before they depart for a three-test tour to South Africa in June.

Ian Ritchie, the new chief executive of the Rugby Football Union (RFU), said they would be working hard to complete Lancaster's coaching team.

"Whilst Andy was clearly an important part of the coaching team during the course of the Six Nations, we fully respect his wishes to continue as a coach at Saracens," Ritchie said in a statement issued by the RFU.

"We will continue to work hard with Stuart Lancaster to build a world class coaching team as we look towards the Rugby World Cup in 2015."

Farrell's son Owen shone for England in the Six Nations. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Mark Meadows)