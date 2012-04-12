LONDON, April 12 Andy Farrell has turned down
the chance to join England's permanent coaching set-up, electing
instead to remain as first-team coach at Premiership rugby club
Saracens.
A statement on the London club's website said Farrell, who
was interim backs coach in new England boss Stuart Lancaster's
staff during the recent Six Nations, would remain at Saracens
for the foreseeable future and would not be accepting any other
position.
"It has been a special privilege for me to be involved in
the Saracens coaching staff for the past two and a half
seasons," said Farrell, a former international in both rugby
league and union.
"We have made decent progress during this period but, in
truth, as a club, we have barely scratched the surface of our
potential. The job isn't anywhere near half done, and I have
decided I want to help finish the job."
Farrell had been widely tipped to become part of England's
permanent new regime after their good showing in the Six Nations
led caretaker coach Lancaster to be appointed fulltime.
England will now have to look at alternatives for the backs
role before they depart for a three-test tour to South Africa in
June.
Ian Ritchie, the new chief executive of the Rugby Football
Union (RFU), said they would be working hard to complete
Lancaster's coaching team.
"Whilst Andy was clearly an important part of the coaching
team during the course of the Six Nations, we fully respect his
wishes to continue as a coach at Saracens," Ritchie said in a
statement issued by the RFU.
"We will continue to work hard with Stuart Lancaster to
build a world class coaching team as we look towards the Rugby
World Cup in 2015."
Farrell's son Owen shone for England in the Six Nations.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Mark Meadows)