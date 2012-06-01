* Lancaster rules out England return for Farrell

LONDON, June 1 Andy Farrell has resigned as Saracens coach just a month and a half after turning down a job as England backs coach to stay with the Premiership club.

"We are sorry to see Andy leave and we wish him well in the future," chairman Nigel Wray said on the club's website (www.saracens.com) on Friday.

Farrell was interim backs coach in England boss Stuart Lancaster's staff during the last Six Nations tournament but said in April he had decided to remain at Saracens for the foreseeable future.

The 36-year-old former rugby league and union international, and father of England player Owen Farrell, will not be rejoining Lancaster's backroom staff.

"There has been a bit of speculation about Andy Farrell's resignation from Saracens but I want to categorically confirm that he won't be joining us out here as part of the coaching team," Lancaster told a news conference in Durban.

"I always said that I would look at my coaching team at the end of this tour and that situation remains the same."

England's three-test tour of South Africa starts in Durban on June 9. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; additional reporting by Jason Humphries in Durban; editing by Tony Jimenez)