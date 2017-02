Nov 17 Following are the latest odds for the next England rugby coach provided by bookmakers Ladbrokes after Martin Johnson quit the post on Wednesday: 3/1 Jim Mallinder (England) 3/1 Graham Henry (New Zealand) 4/1 Nick Mallett (South Africa) 6/1 John Kirwan (New Zealand) 14/1 Jake White (South Africa) 16/1 Dean Ryan (England) 20/1 Conor O'Shea (Ireland) 25/1 Clive Woodward (England) 25/1 Shaun Edwards (England)

