LONDON Nov 25 England forwards Lewis Moody and Courtney Lawes have had their fines for wearing branded mouthguards in the World Cup quarter-final match against France last month reduced, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Friday.

Moody and Lawes were originally fined 10,000 pounds ($15,500) for the breach of commercial rules but after lodging an appeal they were reduced to 7,500 pounds ($11,600) and 6,500 pounds respectively.

"As a senior player and as captain who has played in both the 2003 and 2007 rugby World Cup campaigns and is well aware of the issues around branding, he (Moody) along with all other players need to realise their responsibilities," the statement read.

But it added: "There has been an admission from the Elite Rugby Department that more could have been done to prevent breaches. However, players have to take responsibility and have to ensure they read communications given to them and take heed of team talks."

The RFU also acknowledged that at the previous two World Cups in 2003 and 2007 England players had been given unbranded mouthguards but that was not the case in New Zealand.

Team mate Manu Tuilagi was fined $7,600 during the tournament for wearing a mouthguard with a sponsor's logo, just one of many controversies involving the 2003 World Cup winners at this year's event.

The negative headlines continued after their exit and the RFU is still reeling from the latest in a series of setbacks with confidential player reports highly critical of many aspects of the World Cup campaign being leaked in the media this week. (Writing by Tom Pilcher, Edited by Dave Thompson.; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)