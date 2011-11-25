LONDON Nov 25 England forwards Lewis
Moody and Courtney Lawes have had their fines for wearing
branded mouthguards in the World Cup quarter-final match against
France last month reduced, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said
on Friday.
Moody and Lawes were originally fined 10,000 pounds
($15,500) for the breach of commercial rules but after lodging
an appeal they were reduced to 7,500 pounds ($11,600) and 6,500
pounds respectively.
"As a senior player and as captain who has played in both
the 2003 and 2007 rugby World Cup campaigns and is well aware of
the issues around branding, he (Moody) along with all other
players need to realise their responsibilities," the statement
read.
But it added: "There has been an admission from the Elite
Rugby Department that more could have been done to prevent
breaches. However, players have to take responsibility and have
to ensure they read communications given to them and take heed
of team talks."
The RFU also acknowledged that at the previous two World
Cups in 2003 and 2007 England players had been given unbranded
mouthguards but that was not the case in New Zealand.
Team mate Manu Tuilagi was fined $7,600 during the
tournament for wearing a mouthguard with a sponsor's logo, just
one of many controversies involving the 2003 World Cup winners
at this year's event.
The negative headlines continued after their exit and the
RFU is still reeling from the latest in a series of setbacks
with confidential player reports highly critical of many aspects
of the World Cup campaign being leaked in the media this week.
