Nov 30 England will play Australia, Argentina and New Zealand in the 2013 November international series at Twickenham, the Rugby Football Union announced on Friday.

They will face Australia on Nov. 2, Argentina on Nov. 9 and world champions New Zealand on Nov. 16.

England play their final match of the 2012 series against New Zealand at Twickenham on Saturday, having beaten Fiji and lost to Australia and South Africa. (Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing By Alison Wildey)