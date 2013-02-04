LONDON Feb 4 England will play France home and away and take on Ireland at Twickenham in their three warmup matches for the 2015 rugby World Cup, the Rugby Football Union said on Monday.

England, who host the Sept. 18-Oct 31 tournament, will play France at Twickenham on Aug. 15. On Aug. 22 they will play the French away before completing their preparations against Ireland at Twickenham, the 2015 World Cup final venue, on Sept. 5.

Before the last three World Cups England played Wales as part of their warm-up campaign but the two countries are opponents in the pool phase of the 2015 tournament.

England, who beat Ireland 20-9 in Dublin in preparation for the 2011 World Cup, face Declan Kidney's side in Dublin in this year's Six Nations championship on Sunday.

England, favourites for the championship after their victory over Scotland on Saturday was followed by Italy's surprise victory over France on Sunday, host France on Feb. 23. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Mark Meadows)