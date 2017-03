(Fixes headline)

LONDON Jan 5 England flyhalf Toby Flood has a nervous wait to see if he will miss part of the Six Nations championship after he was cited on Saturday for an alleged tip tackle.

Flood sent Worcester counterpart Andy Goode's head towards the ground in Leicester's 19-14 English Premiership win on Friday.

"Flood's case will be heard on Tuesday 8 January," a Rugby Football Union statement said.

The number 10 could face a substantial ban if found guilty. England's Six Nations opener at home to Scotland takes place on Feb. 2.

