LONDON Jan 8 England and Leicester flyhalf Toby Flood was cleared on Tuesday by an RFU disciplinary panel of making an alleged dangerous tip tackle on Worcester's Andy Goode in an English Premiership match.

"Whilst we found that the elements of a dangerous tackle were made out, after very careful analysis we could not be satisfied, to that standard required, that the dynamics of the incident had not been caused, or contributed to, significantly by the involvement of other players from both teams," disciplinary panel chairman Jeremy Summers said in a statement.

Flood had been cited following Leicester's 19-14 victory on Friday. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Mark Meadows)