LONDON, Sept 20 England fullback Ben Foden has been ruled out for three months after suffering severe damage to his right ankle ligaments, the Rugby Football Union said on Thursday.

Foden will undergo surgery after sustaining the injury during Northampton's Premiership match against Bath last Friday.

"It is unfortunate for Ben who has had a good run in the side and is a valuable leader," England coach Stuart Lancaster said in a statement on the RFU website (www.rfu.com).

"But we have a number of back three players who are playing well and this offers a chance for them. I am sure Ben will be available for the Six Nations."

England play Fiji on Nov. 10 before taking on Australia, South Africa and New Zealand. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Toby Davis)