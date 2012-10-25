LONDON Oct 25 Gloucester flanker Andy Hazell was banned for 14 weeks after pleading guilty to punching and kneeing an opponent in an Amlin Challenge Cup match, the competition's governing body said on Thursday.

Hazell was dismissed 15 minutes into the second half of the match against the French side on Oct. 11 after striking Mont de Marsan prop Sebastien Ormaechea.

The flanker apologised afterwards but said at the time there had been three attempts to make contact with his eyes prior to his red card.

"The judicial officer determined that Hazell had intentionally struck Ormaechea with both the fist and the knee," the ERC said in a statement.

Hazell's ban will run until Jan. 21. He can appeal the decision. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Alison Wildey)