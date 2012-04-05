LONDON, April 5 The millionaire owner of London
Wasps rugby club, Steve Hayes, has been arrested by police
investigating computer hacking, the club said on Thursday.
The arrest of Hayes, 50, was carried out as part of
Operation Tuleta, a strand of London police's investigation into
illegal information-gathering which has so far only involved
newspapers.
"We can confirm that he was arrested on suspicion of
computer hacking and that he is now on bail," said a Wasps
spokeswoman.
She declined to comment further because of the continuing
police investigation.
Hayes was seized in a dawn raid at his farm in
Hertfordshire, north of London, according to the London Evening
Standard newspaper. Another man was held in Surrey at the same
time.
A Scotland Yard statement said: "On 24 February 2012,
officers from Operation Tuleta arrested a man at his home in
Hertfordshire, and a man at an address in Surrey, on suspicion
of offences under the Computer Misuse Act 1990 and the
Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act (RIPA) 2000.
"These arrests are not directly linked to any news
organisation or the activities of journalists.
"They were taken to London police stations and later bailed
to return in June and July 2012 pending further enquiries."
Hayes bought London Wasps in 2008, theyear that former
England captain Lawrence Dallaglio led the team to victory in
the Premiership final at Twickenham.
Wasps have been battling relegation this season and last
October, Hayes put the club up for sale.
Operation Tuleta was set up last July by police probing
phone hacking at Rupert Murdoch's defunct News of the World
tabloid.
