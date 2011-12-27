LONDON Dec 27 English Premiership leaders Harlequins lost their unbeaten league record this season when champions Saracens beat them 19-11 in front of a record crowd at Twickenham on Tuesday.

The match between the Premiership's top two teams sold around 82,000 tickets in advance, ensuring a world record attendance for a regular season league match.

Harlequins had started the campaign with 10 successive wins but a try by England international David Strettle and four penalties by Owen Farrell sealed victory for Saracens.

Quins trailed 16-6 at halftime and although prop Joe Marler scored a try soon after the interval to reduce the deficit, Saracens hung on comfortably enough to close the gap at the top to five points.

(Reporting By Drazen Jorgic, editing by Ed Osmond)