LONDON Jan 20 Former Ireland international Conor O'Shea is to leave his position as director of rugby at Harlequins at the end of the season, the English Premiership club said.

O'Shea took charge in 2010 and has overseen the club's most successful period in the professional era, guiding Quins to the Premiership title in 2012, as well as Challenge Cup success in 2011 and the LV Cup in 2013.

"Conor took over as director of rugby after a difficult period in our history. Under his leadership and through his determination, energy and positive approach he has helped restore pride in our famous shirt and rejuvenate the playing style for which we are known," Quins Chief Executive David Ellis said in a statement on the club's website (www.quins.co.uk).

"His passion for the game, for the club and for the squad he has built is there for all to see."

Last month, O'Shea, 45, said he had been approached by the Italian Rugby Federation about becoming the next head coach of Italy, but would remain at Quins.

Quins are third in the Premiership, six points behind leaders Saracens. They are also through to the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup. (Writing by Justin Palmer; Editing by Alison Williams)