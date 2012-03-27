LONDON, March 27 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been banned for eight weeks after being found guilty of biting Ireland flanker Stephen Ferris during the final day of the Six Nations championship at Twickenham.

A Six Nations disciplinary committee hearing on Tuesday found Hartley guilty of "acts contrary to good sportsmanship".

Northampton captain Hartley, 26, will miss the rest of the season although he will be available for selection for England's tour of South Africa.

It is not the first time New Zealand born Hartley has been in trouble after serving a 26-week ban for eye-gouging in 2007.

Hartley was found to have bitten Ferris's finger in the 28th minute of England's 30-9 win although the incident was not picked up by television cameras. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John Mehaffey)