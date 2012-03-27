UPDATE 1-Rugby-Luatua jumps ship but NZ captain Read staying put
* All Blacks captain Read says will re-sign for NZ (Adds coach Hansen's comment)
LONDON, March 27 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been banned for eight weeks after being found guilty of biting Ireland flanker Stephen Ferris during the final day of the Six Nations championship at Twickenham.
A Six Nations disciplinary committee hearing on Tuesday found Hartley guilty of "acts contrary to good sportsmanship".
Northampton captain Hartley, 26, will miss the rest of the season although he will be available for selection for England's tour of South Africa.
It is not the first time New Zealand born Hartley has been in trouble after serving a 26-week ban for eye-gouging in 2007.
Hartley was found to have bitten Ferris's finger in the 28th minute of England's 30-9 win although the incident was not picked up by television cameras. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John Mehaffey)
* All Blacks captain Read says will re-sign for NZ (Adds coach Hansen's comment)
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Guinness PRO12 matches FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17 FIXTURES (GMT) Leinster v Edinburgh Rugby (1935) Scarlets v Zebre (1935) SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18 FIXTURES (GMT) Cardiff Blues v Benetton Rugby Treviso (1430) Ulster v Glasgow Warriors (1500) Ospreys v Munster (1715) Connacht v Newport Gwent Dragons (1935)
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Aviva Premiership matches FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17 FIXTURES (GMT) Gloucester Rugby v Saracens (1945) SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18 FIXTURES (GMT) Bath Rugby v Harlequins (1500) Leicester Tigers v Bristol Rugby (1500) Worcester Warriors v Exeter Chiefs (1500) SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19 FIXTURES (GMT) Newcastle Falcons v Northampton (1500) Sale Sharks v Wasps (1500)