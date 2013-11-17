Nov 17 England hooker Dylan Hartley needed hospital treatment after suffering bruising to a lung during Saturday's 30-22 defeat to New Zealand at Twickenham.

"He was further assessed... this morning by the England medical team and has been discharged into the care of Northampton Saints," a Rugby Football Union statement said on Sunday.

"Dylan will require a few days' rest and will be re-assessed by his club's medical team next week."

New Zealand-born Hartley won his 50th cap for England against the All Blacks but was injured in the 51st minute and replaced by Tom Youngs. (Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by Alison Wildey)