LONDON May 26 Northampton hooker Dylan Hartley was banned for 11 weeks on Sunday following his red card for abusing the referee in Saturday's premiership final defeat by Leicester, England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) said.

Hartley had been due to fly to Australia with the British and Irish Lions on Monday but will now be replaced in the party, with Ireland's Rory Best expected to be called up. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Clare Fallon)