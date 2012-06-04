DURBAN, JUNE 4 - James Haskell has joined up with the
England squad but is unlikely to start in the first test against
the Springboks, head coach Stuart Lancaster said on Monday.
Haskell has been plying his trade with the New Zealand-based
Otaga Highlanders in Super Rugby and only joined up with the
England squad on Sunday after the rest of the team had arrived
three days previously.
The rugged loose forward has played in 42 test matches for
his country but has yet to feature under Lancaster, with his
last test for England coming against France in a World Cup
quarter-final last year.
Lancaster said that Haskell's limited preparation time with
the squad meant he was unlikely so start against South Africa in
the first test in Durban on June 9.
Haskell, who arrived from New Zealand, did not train with
the squad on Monday as he recovered from jetlag.
“"I caught up with James Haskell and we had a good one to
one," Lancaster told a news conference.
"“Unfortunately for him the jetlag protocol stopped him from
training today. It doesn't preclude him (from playing in the
first test) but it makes it very hard. The reality is that he
will train only once before we announce the team."
However, Lancaster said that he was pleased with Haskell's
attitude on his arrival and his knowledge of Super Rugby.
“"He is very keen to come in and make a good impression and
force his way into the test team," he said.
"“He talked about his experiences about playing Super Rugby
against the South African sides and I talked him through the
journey of the Six Nations and where we are now as a group."
Prop Alex Corbisiero, with a jarred knee, and wing David
Strettle, with a slight calf strain, did not train on Monday but
Lancaster said he was “"optimistic" about the duo's fitness.
Centre Manu Tuilagi, who missed England's first two training
sessions in South Africa with a foot injury, did train with the
squad.
