June 12
England loose forward
James Haskell has suggested that his team and the South African
Springboks, who play the second of a three-test rugby union
series on Saturday, can be too predictable in their approach to
the game.
Haskell has spent the last six months playing with the Otago
Highlanders in New Zealand following stints in Japan and France.
The 27-year-old will return to London Wasps at the end of the
Super Rugby season.
"We have the talent and passion, but it's those little
nuances and mental stuff that we need. Like learning from other
countries what they do well and speaking to other coaches,"
Haskell said in an interview.
"We can maybe not be so robotic. I've learned from Adam
Thomson and Andrew Hore at the Highlanders that, bar knowing
what foot they kick off and their basic pattern, they don't know
anything about the opposition.
"They just worry about their game plan. You can become
caught up in talking about your opposition too much."
Haskell earned 42 test caps between 2007 and last year's
World Cup and is one of the few of the old guard retained by
England coach Stuart Lancaster after he took over the team for
this year's Six Nations championship.
"I've always said that my reason for playing rugby is to
play for my country and this is a very exciting new setup. I was
told Stuart wanted to rebuild the passion and mentality of the
team, and I want to be a part of that, it's very exciting," he
said.
"Stuart has made it like the All Blacks - the shirt is not
yours, you have to fight for it and I'm happy to fit in with
that. I may have 42 caps, but I'm back right at the bottom of
the ladder and in this team, experience doesn't count for much,"
SMALL PERCENTAGES
While the well-travelled Haskell is clearly built for
physical confrontation at 114 kgs and 1.94 metres tall, he
believes he has become a better player now for more cerebral
reasons.
"The difference is in small percentages and in things that
aren't so tangible. I hope I'm more consistent and my game
understanding is better," he said.
"They have a very attacking mentality in New Zealand, they
get a lot of quick ball and it's all about one-on-one battles
and pace and speed. If they can beat their opposite number,
then it's a try."
While Lancaster is not expected to tamper with the current
test loose trio led by captain Chris Robshaw, Haskell will be
out to impress on Wednesday against the Southern Barbarians in
Kimberley.
"There's a lot of competition in the back row but there's no
rush. I'll just play on Wednesday and do my best to live up
to Stuart's expectations," he said.
Although he is playing in the number six jersey on
Wednesday, Haskell says the proof of his ability will be in far
more than just stealing the ball at the breakdowns.
"I played eighthman in Japan and a bit at six for the
Highlanders, but at seven for the rest and that's my favourite
position. I love the battles and the speed of the game, but the
England captain is currently number seven," he said.
"But the days of a flank just trying to get over the ball
are probably gone. You need to be a ball carrier and disruptive
on to the ball. Just look at (All Blacks captain) Richie McCaw,
he carries the ball well and reads the breakdown brilliantly."
While New Zealand's brand of rugby has clearly stolen
Haskell's heart, he also has admiration for the steel of the
Springboks.
"South African rugby, especially the Bulls and Stormers, is
more about physical attrition. You know what's coming, there's
a certain predictability, but you have to be on top of your
game to stop it," he said.
"If you don't match their intensity then they'll boss the
gain-line and then play from there."
