Rugby-All Blacks lock Tuipulotu cleared of doping - NZ Rugby
WELLINGTON, Feb 9 All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu has been cleared of doping and a provisional suspension lifted, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said on Thursday.
LONDON Nov 21 New Zealand's rugby World Cup-winning coach Graham Henry ruled himself out of the running on Monday to replace departed Martin Johnson at England.
"It's not a reality," the 65-year-old, who had been tipped as a 3/1 joint favourite by bookmakers after Johnson quit last week, told BBC Wales.
"I live in New Zealand but I would like to try to get an association with a (European) club and make a difference," he added.
The former Wales coach said he would like to spend some time in Europe but, with the World Cup fresh in the memory, it was too early to make any decision.
"Over the next six months I will come to some conclusions," he added.
Henry resigned from the All Blacks this month after eight years in charge but remains under contract to the New Zealand Rugby Union (NZRU) until March and has been touted for a mentoring role with them.
Northampton director of rugby Jim Mallinder was the other joint favourite, tipped by insiders for the job after coaching England's second-string Saxons between 2006 and 2007 and winning 15 of his 16 matches. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)
LONDON, Feb 8 Wales are sweating on the fitness of fly-half Dan Biggar and winger George North for Saturday's Six Nations home clash against England in Cardiff.
MELBOURNE, Feb 8 The revelation that police had charged a security consultant hired by the All Blacks in the 'spygate' saga was viewed dimly in Australia on Wednesday, with local media queuing up to demand New Zealand apologise over the affair.