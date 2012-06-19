JOHANNESBURG, June 19 Fullback Nick Abendanon scored a hat-trick of tries as England ran riot in a 57-31 victory over the SA Northern Barbarians in their tour match at Olen Park on Tuesday.

Replacement wing Jonny May, who came on in the 26th minute after Ugo Monye knocked himself out in a tackle, also scored twice.

Monye hurt his neck in the incident and was taken to hospital for a scan but England management were confident there was no serious damage.

Flyhalf Charlie Hodgson missed just one kick at goal as he added seven conversions and a penalty.

England face South Africa in the third and final test on Saturday after losing the previous two matches. (Reporting by Ken Borland; Editing By Alison Wildey)