DURBAN, June 9 South Africa gave a winning start
to new coach Heyneke Meyer with a 22-17 victory over England in
the first test in Durban on Saturday.
The Springboks turned in a dominant second-half performance
with flyhalf Morne Steyn and new captain Jean De Villiers
crossing for tries after Steyn and his opposite Owen Farrell had
traded penalties to send the teams into the break locked at 6-6.
South Africa took control of the match after the resumption
and, while winger Ben Foden scored a consolation try for England
with time up on the clock, the final result was never in doubt.
The victory was South Africa's eighth successive over
England and gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the three-test series.
The second test is scheduled for Johannesburg next weekend.
(Reporting by Jason Humphries; Editing by Tom Bartlett)