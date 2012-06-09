(Adds match detail)
* Springboks beat England 22-17 in Durban
* Seventeen points for flyhalf Steyn
By Jason Humphries
DURBAN, June 9 South Africa handed new coach
Heyneke Meyer a winning start with a 22-17 victory over England
in the first test on Saturday.
The Springboks turned in a dominant second-half performance
with flyhalf Morne Steyn and new captain Jean de Villiers
crossing for tries after Steyn and opposite number Owen Farrell
had traded penalties to make the score 6-6 after 40 minutes.
The hosts took control after the resumption and while winger
Ben Foden scored a consolation try for England in the corner
with time up on the clock, the result was never in doubt.
Meyer had made no secret of his intention to implement a
game plan built around powerful ball carriers and his team also
made good use of the kick-and-chase tactic.
The first quarter was a physical struggle as both teams
tried to impose themselves but England shaded the Springboks at
the breakdown by thrusting more forwards into the rucks.
Farrell and Steyn swapped early penalties before England
regained the lead in the 27th minute thanks to the flyhalf's
second successful kick at goal.
The advantage was short lived however as Steyn levelled
moments later to send the teams into the break all square.
South Africa were hamstrung in the first half by the slow
delivery scrumhalf Francois Hougaard was providing from the base
of the breakdown.
But there was a noticeable lift in tempo at the start of the
second spell and the home side was rewarded eight minutes in
when Steyn went over in the corner after a surging run from prop
Jannie du Plessis carried the ball to within five metres of
England's line.
The Springboks threatened to run away with the game when
they extended the lead to 10 points after De Villiers charged
over following a sweeping backline move greeted with roaring
approval from most of the 43,000 Kings Park crowd.
Farrell's trusty right boot calmed the situation for England
and narrowed the gap to four points with less than a quarter of
an hour to play.
Two more Steyn penalties put the result beyond doubt before
Foden dived over to give Stuart Lancaster's team a late boost.
The victory was South Africa's eighth in a row against
England and gave them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
The second test is in Johannesburg next Saturday with the
final match in Port Elizabeth on June 23.
(Editing by Tom Bartlett)