JOHANNESBURG, June 13 Promising wing Christian Wade scored a hat-trick of tries as England beat the Southern Barbarians 54-26 on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old London Wasps player showed tremendous pace and finishing ability in scoring well-taken tries in the 20th, 63rd and 81st minutes.

England's other tries were scored by number eight Thomas Waldrom (2), wing George Lowe, lock Graham Kitchener and scrumhalf Danny Care.

However, England were hesitant in defence and conceded four tries to the Southern Barbarians, a team made up of non-Super Rugby players.

Flyhalf Charlie Hodgson had a mixed afternoon with the boot, succeeding with only six of his 10 shots at goal but Care, who was recalled to the England squad last month after giving up alcohol following a string of drink-related incidents, was a lively presence at the base of the rucks and scrums.

England play South Africa in Johannesburg on Saturday in the second of three tests. They lost the first match 22-17.

Scorers

Southern Barbarians - Tries: Jacques Engelbrecht, Hannes Franklin, Norman Nelson, Ntabeni Dukisa. Conversions: Elgar Watts (3).

England - Tries: Thomas Waldrom (2), Christian Wade (3), George Lowe, Graham Kitchener, Danny Care. Conversions: Charlie Hodgson (4). Penalties: Hodgson (2). (Reporting by Ken Borland; Editing By Alison Wildey)