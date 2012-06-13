JOHANNESBURG, June 13 Promising wing Christian
Wade scored a hat-trick of tries as England beat the Southern
Barbarians 54-26 on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old London Wasps player showed tremendous pace
and finishing ability in scoring well-taken tries in the 20th,
63rd and 81st minutes.
England's other tries were scored by number eight Thomas
Waldrom (2), wing George Lowe, lock Graham Kitchener and
scrumhalf Danny Care.
However, England were hesitant in defence and conceded four
tries to the Southern Barbarians, a team made up of non-Super
Rugby players.
Flyhalf Charlie Hodgson had a mixed afternoon with the boot,
succeeding with only six of his 10 shots at goal but Care, who
was recalled to the England squad last month after giving up
alcohol following a string of drink-related incidents, was a
lively presence at the base of the rucks and scrums.
England play South Africa in Johannesburg on Saturday in
the second of three tests. They lost the first match 22-17.
Scorers
Southern Barbarians - Tries: Jacques Engelbrecht, Hannes
Franklin, Norman Nelson, Ntabeni Dukisa. Conversions: Elgar
Watts (3).
England - Tries: Thomas Waldrom (2), Christian Wade (3),
George Lowe, Graham Kitchener, Danny Care. Conversions: Charlie
Hodgson (4). Penalties: Hodgson (2).
(Reporting by Ken Borland; Editing By Alison Wildey)