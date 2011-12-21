LONDON Dec 21 John Wells and Mike Ford, England's forwards and defence coaches respectively at the last two World Cups, have been released from their roles, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Wednesday.

In the aftermath of England's dismal showing at the 2011 tournament, acting RFU chief executive Stephen Brown said both men had "given great service to England and rugby in this country over many years and their contribution is appreciated."

Wells said: "Now is the right time to move on to look for a new challenge within the game.

"I am proud to be leaving at the end of a year in which England has introduced a wealth of young talent, won 10 out of 13 games and are the current Six Nations champions."

Ford added: "The World Cup was a watershed and it is time for a new environment. I wish Stuart and everyone the very best for the Six Nations and I firmly believe that England can win it."

England lost in the quarter-finals to France at the World cup in New Zealand with the campaign dogged by problems on and off the pitch leading team manager Martin Johnson to step down last month after 3-1/2 years in charge. (Editing by Ken Ferris; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)