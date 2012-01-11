LONDON Jan 11 Mike Tindall, Nick Easter and Mark Cueto were omitted from England's 32-man elite player squad (EPS) on Wednesday as caretaker coach Stuart Lancaster included a clutch of new faces to set about the defence of the Six Nations championsip.

Centre Tindall was dropped from the squad as punishment for off-field misdemeanours during last year's rugby World Cup before being re-instated on appeal.

After the recent international retirements of Jonny Wilkinson, Lewis Moody and Steve Thompson, his omission represents the final severing of any link with the 2003 World Cup-winning team.

Among the uncapped players included were Owen Farrell, son of former international and current assistant coach Andy, Calum Clark, Joe Marler, Charlie Sharples, Brad Barritt, Lee Dickson, Jordan Turner-Hall and Ben Morgan, the Scarlets number eight who turned down Wales.

Several of the new faces are expected to start England's first match of the championship away to Scotland on Feb. 4. which flyhalf Toby Flood, the squad's most-capped player with 46, could miss through injury.

Flankers Tom Wood and Chris Robshaw, who has one cap, are widely considered to be vying for the captaincy but Lancaster said he would make that decision nearer the first match.

