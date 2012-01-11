* England cut last ties with class of 2003

* Nine uncapped players in Lancaster's first squad (Writes through, adds details)

By Mitch Phillips

LONDON, Jan 11 England turned to a raft of new names on Wednesday as caretaker coach Stuart Lancaster discarded several high-profile players when he named a fresh-faced squad that will aim to repair the team's bruised reputation.

The experienced Mike Tindall, Nick Easter and Mark Cueto were among those omitted from the 32-man elite player squad as England seek to put behind them a dismal World Cup campaign dogged by scandal and defend their Six Nations title next month.

Nine uncapped players were selected, as well as four who have one cap, with the squad featuring 13 changes from last year's World Cup trip to New Zealand that ended with a quarter-final defeat by France.

"It's about a new era for English rugby," Lancaster told a news conference at the team's temporary training base in the northern city of Leeds.

"Hopefully, with the selection that we've done we've picked a side that's exciting, talented and that's going to be committed to getting us back where we want to be at the top of the game."

Among the uncapped arrivals were Owen Farrell, son of former international and current assistant coach Andy, and Ben Morgan, the Scarlets number eight who turned down an approach from Wales.

Also new are Lee Dickson, Jordan Turner-Hall, Phil Dowson, Calum Clark, Joe Marler, Brad Barritt and Rob Webber.

Flankers Tom Wood and Chris Robshaw, who has one cap, are widely considered to be vying for the captaincy but Lancaster said he would make that decision nearer the first match.

"My views on captaincy are .. the most important thing for me is to get the leadership group," said Lancaster, who has been given charge of the team for the Six Nations while England seek a permanent replacement for Martin Johnson.

"There is a group of leaders that have left this squad and there is a new group that needs to step up and take the lead," he said.

Among the departed are Tindall, who was dropped from the squad as punishment for off-field misdemeanours during the World Cup before being re-instated on appeal.

After the recent international retirements of Jonny Wilkinson, Lewis Moody and Steve Thompson, his omission represents the final severing of any link with the 2003 World Cup-winning team.

NEW FACES

Also dropped were backs Delon Armitage, Matt Banahan and Shontayne Hape and forwards James Haskell and Simon Shaw, who both took themselves out of contention by joining overseas clubs.

Scrumhalf Danny Care, who missed the World Cup through injury, was left out of the squad for the Six Nations as punishment for a drink-driving offence but can be drafted in later in the year as changes for injury and other circumstances are allowed in the agreement with England's professional clubs.

For Lancaster it was all about looking to the future rather than dwelling on past triumphs or failures and he did not rule out a recall for those who had not made the cut this time.

"There's obviously some guys that haven't been selected but I've spoken to them and said the door is not shut," he said.

"But we've said we want to use this Six Nations as an opportunity to develop the next players in those positions.

"We want to be the best and beat the best."

Several of the new faces are expected to start England's first match of the Six Nations away to Scotland on Feb. 4. which flyhalf Toby Flood, the squad's most-capped player with 46, could miss through injury.

In Flood's likely absence, Charlie Hodgson is expected to start at flyhalf and he could have an uncapped pair of Saracens team mates outside him as centres Farrell and Barritt are in hot form for the champions.

"We've got to pull together as a team quickly, which I think we will ... it's about channelling that energy and enthusiasm in the right way and get ourselves on the pitch ready to go at Murrayfield," Lancaster said.

Prop Andrew Sheridan and scrumhalf Richard Wigglesworth were not considered due to long-term injuries.

Locks Dave Attwood and Geoff Parling, fullback Alex Goode and centre Henry Trinder will join the squad as temporary injury replacements for Flood, Courtney Lawes, Louis Deacon and Manu Tuilagi, who are all set to miss the start of the Six Nations.