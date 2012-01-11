* England cut last ties with class of 2003
By Mitch Phillips
LONDON, Jan 11 England turned to a raft of
new names on Wednesday as caretaker coach Stuart Lancaster
discarded several high-profile players when he named a
fresh-faced squad that will aim to repair the team's bruised
reputation.
The experienced Mike Tindall, Nick Easter and Mark Cueto
were among those omitted from the 32-man elite player squad as
England seek to put behind them a dismal World Cup campaign
dogged by scandal and defend their Six Nations title next month.
Nine uncapped players were selected, as well as four who
have one cap, with the squad featuring 13 changes from last
year's World Cup trip to New Zealand that ended with a
quarter-final defeat by France.
"It's about a new era for English rugby," Lancaster told a
news conference at the team's temporary training base in the
northern city of Leeds.
"Hopefully, with the selection that we've done we've picked
a side that's exciting, talented and that's going to be
committed to getting us back where we want to be at the top of
the game."
Among the uncapped arrivals were Owen Farrell, son of former
international and current assistant coach Andy, and Ben Morgan,
the Scarlets number eight who turned down an approach from
Wales.
Also new are Lee Dickson, Jordan Turner-Hall, Phil Dowson,
Calum Clark, Joe Marler, Brad Barritt and Rob Webber.
Flankers Tom Wood and Chris Robshaw, who has one cap, are
widely considered to be vying for the captaincy but Lancaster
said he would make that decision nearer the first match.
"My views on captaincy are .. the most important thing for
me is to get the leadership group," said Lancaster, who has been
given charge of the team for the Six Nations while England seek
a permanent replacement for Martin Johnson.
"There is a group of leaders that have left this squad and
there is a new group that needs to step up and take the lead,"
he said.
Among the departed are Tindall, who was dropped from the
squad as punishment for off-field misdemeanours during the World
Cup before being re-instated on appeal.
After the recent international retirements of Jonny
Wilkinson, Lewis Moody and Steve Thompson, his omission
represents the final severing of any link with the 2003 World
Cup-winning team.
NEW FACES
Also dropped were backs Delon Armitage, Matt Banahan and
Shontayne Hape and forwards James Haskell and Simon Shaw, who
both took themselves out of contention by joining overseas
clubs.
Scrumhalf Danny Care, who missed the World Cup through
injury, was left out of the squad for the Six Nations as
punishment for a drink-driving offence but can be drafted in
later in the year as changes for injury and other circumstances
are allowed in the agreement with England's professional clubs.
For Lancaster it was all about looking to the future rather
than dwelling on past triumphs or failures and he did not rule
out a recall for those who had not made the cut this time.
"There's obviously some guys that haven't been selected but
I've spoken to them and said the door is not shut," he said.
"But we've said we want to use this Six Nations as an
opportunity to develop the next players in those positions.
"We want to be the best and beat the best."
Several of the new faces are expected to start England's
first match of the Six Nations away to Scotland on Feb. 4. which
flyhalf Toby Flood, the squad's most-capped player with 46,
could miss through injury.
In Flood's likely absence, Charlie Hodgson is expected to
start at flyhalf and he could have an uncapped pair of Saracens
team mates outside him as centres Farrell and Barritt are in hot
form for the champions.
"We've got to pull together as a team quickly, which I think
we will ... it's about channelling that energy and enthusiasm in
the right way and get ourselves on the pitch ready to go at
Murrayfield," Lancaster said.
Prop Andrew Sheridan and scrumhalf Richard Wigglesworth were
not considered due to long-term injuries.
Locks Dave Attwood and Geoff Parling, fullback Alex Goode
and centre Henry Trinder will join the squad as temporary injury
replacements for Flood, Courtney Lawes, Louis Deacon and Manu
Tuilagi, who are all set to miss the start of the Six Nations.
