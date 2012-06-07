(Adds quotes)
DURBAN, June 7 Forwards Joe Marler and Tom
Johnson will make their England debuts in the first of three
rugby tests against South Africa this weekend after head coach
Stuart Lancaster announced his side to face the Springboks on
Thursday.
The 21-year-old loosehead prop Marler and the 29-year-old
flanker Johnson will take to the field in Durban on Saturday as
two of four changes Lancaster made to the side that beat Ireland
30-9 in the final Six Nations fixture in March.
Uncapped London Irish centre Jonathan Joseph is included as
a replacement and is also likely to make his international debut
at some point during the test, with Ben Youngs taking over
scrumhalf duties from Lee Dickson, who drops to the bench.
Marler, who plays his club rugby for English champions
Harlequins, replaces Alex Corbisiero while Johnson comes in for
the injured Tom Croft, who did not make the trip to South
Africa.
One positional change to the side that faced the Irish will
see Ben Foden move to left wing from fullback in place of the
injured David Strettle, with Mike Brown set to win his seventh
test cap in the last line of defence.
"Tom and Joe have had great seasons at their clubs and have
worked really hard to get this chance, both are in great form
and have really impressed in training," Lancaster said in a
statement.
"Equally, Mike Brown has been outstanding for Harlequins. By
moving Ben Foden to the wing we retain his strike power and
aerial skills and can utilise not only Mike's attacking and
defensive assets, we can also call on his left-footed kicking
game."
Lancaster said he was certain the team chosen would be a
match for the Springboks, who will be playing their first test
under new coach Heyneke Meyer.
"We have made no secret of how tough this series will be but
it is an opportunity we do not fear and with the 22 we have
selected, including an experienced bench, I am confident that we
can perform."
Flyhalf Toby Flood, capped 47 times for England, and hooker
Lee Mears, with 39 caps, provide England with some experience on
the bench.
Team: 15-Mike Brown, 14-Chris Ashton, 13-Manu Tuilagi,
12-Brad Barritt, 11- Ben Foden, 10-Owen Farrell, 9-Ben Youngs,
8-Ben Morgan, 7-Chris Robshaw (captain), 6-Tom Johnson, 5-Geoff
Parling, 4-Mouritz Botha, 4-Dan Cole, 2-Dylan Hartley, 1- Joe
Marler.
Replacements: 16-Lee Mears, 17-Paul Doran Jones, 18-Tom
Palmer, 19-Phil Dowson, 20-Lee Dickson, 21-Toby Flood,
22-Jonathan Joseph.
(Reporting by Jason Humphries; Editing by John O'Brien and
Clare Fallon)