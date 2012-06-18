LONDON, June 18 Dylan Hartley will captain
England in Saturday's third test against South Africa in Port
Elizabeth after Chris Robshaw was ruled out with a cracked bone
in his right thumb, the RFU said on Monday.
Robshaw suffered the injury in the first test but it was
only revealed in a scan after he took another knock at the
weekend.
"I'm absolutely gutted," he said in a statement. "I've been
very proud and honoured to lead this group during the Six
Nations and on this tour and it's a difficult way to end the
season."
Head coach Stuart Lancaster said medical advice was that
Robshaw should not play.
"Dylan Hartley will captain the side. He has been a key part
of our leadership group and I know he will step up to the task
on Saturday," he added.
South Africa clinched the three-test series after defeating
England 36-27 at Ellis Park in Johannesburg in the second test
on Saturday.
England will also be without scrumhalf Ben Youngs due to a
shoulder injury.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)