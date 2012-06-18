LONDON, June 18 Dylan Hartley will captain England in Saturday's third test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth after Chris Robshaw was ruled out with a cracked bone in his right thumb, the RFU said on Monday.

Robshaw suffered the injury in the first test but it was only revealed in a scan after he took another knock at the weekend.

"I'm absolutely gutted," he said in a statement. "I've been very proud and honoured to lead this group during the Six Nations and on this tour and it's a difficult way to end the season."

Head coach Stuart Lancaster said medical advice was that Robshaw should not play.

"Dylan Hartley will captain the side. He has been a key part of our leadership group and I know he will step up to the task on Saturday," he added.

South Africa clinched the three-test series after defeating England 36-27 at Ellis Park in Johannesburg in the second test on Saturday.

England will also be without scrumhalf Ben Youngs due to a shoulder injury. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)