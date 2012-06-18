* Robshaw has cracked bone in thumb

By Ken Borland

JOHANNESBURG, June 18 Dylan Hartley will captain England in Saturday's third test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth after Chris Robshaw was ruled out with a cracked bone in his right thumb.

Robshaw suffered the injury in the first test but it was only revealed in a scan after he took another knock at the weekend.

"I'm absolutely gutted," he said in a statement. "I've been very proud and honoured to lead this group during the Six Nations and on this tour and it's a difficult way to end the season."

Coach Stuart Lancaster said medical advice was that Robshaw should not play.

"Dylan Hartley will captain the side. He has been a key part of our leadership group and I know he will step up to the task on Saturday.

“"Dylan has always been part of the leadership group, he's driven training, he's the first-choice in his position and is respected by the players."

South Africa clinched the three-test series after defeating England 36-27 at Ellis Park in Johannesburg in the second match on Saturday.

England will also be without scrumhalf Ben Youngs due to a shoulder injury. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar and Tony Jimenez)