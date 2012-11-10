LONDON Nov 10 England overcame a rusty start to sweep past Fiji 54-12 in the first of their four Twickenham internationals on Saturday as Stuart Lancaster's fledgling side ran in seven tries for a record victory against the outclassed islanders.

After being forced onto the back foot for the opening quarter, England, with their most inexperienced lineup for years, settled and quickly took complete command to lead 25-0 at the break with tries by wingers Charlie Sharples and Ugo Monye and a penalty try.

Flanker Tom Johnson, a second for Sharples and two for Manu Tuilagi reflected England's continuing dominance, although scrumhalf Nikola Matawalu scored a typically adventurous 65-metre try and Seko Kalou also crossed for the visitors.

England next face Australia followed by South Africa and New Zealand, while Fiji play an Ireland XV in a non-cap match. (Editing by Alan Baldwin)