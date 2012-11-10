Rugby-Wales look North in bid to conquer Scotland
LONDON, Feb 22 Returning winger George North is the only change to the Wales starting line-up as they seek to get back to winning ways in the Six Nations against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.
LONDON Nov 10 England overcame a rusty start to sweep past Fiji 54-12 in the first of their four Twickenham internationals on Saturday as Stuart Lancaster's fledgling side ran in seven tries for a record victory against the outclassed islanders.
After being forced onto the back foot for the opening quarter, England, with their most inexperienced lineup for years, settled and quickly took complete command to lead 25-0 at the break with tries by wingers Charlie Sharples and Ugo Monye and a penalty try.
Flanker Tom Johnson, a second for Sharples and two for Manu Tuilagi reflected England's continuing dominance, although scrumhalf Nikola Matawalu scored a typically adventurous 65-metre try and Seko Kalou also crossed for the visitors.
England next face Australia followed by South Africa and New Zealand, while Fiji play an Ireland XV in a non-cap match. (Editing by Alan Baldwin)
Feb 22 England prop Joe Marler is reaping the benefits of his self-imposed exile from international rugby at the end of last season with the forward admitting the risky decision helped revive his love for the sport.
WELLINGTON, Feb 22 Nehe Milner-Skudder's return from a shoulder injury that brought his season to an end last year has been delayed further as the Hurricanes' outside back did not travel to Tokyo for their Super Rugby season opener against the Sunwolves.