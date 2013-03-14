BAGSHOT, England, March 14 Owen Farrell will steer England's bid for their first grand slam since 2003 after being recalled at flyhalf for Saturday's Six Nations title decider against Wales in Cardiff.

Farrell, 21, missed last week's 18-11 victory over Italy with a thigh strain and comes in for Toby Flood, who kicked all England's points in that game. Ben Youngs also returns at scrumhalf for Danny Care.

Tom Croft, who appeared as a replacement against Italy 11 months after breaking his neck, starts at blindside flanker instead of James Haskell, while Joe Marler is back at prop for Mako Vunipola.

Victory for England would give them their first grand slam since their World Cup-winning year but they could still win their second championship in three years if they are beaten by fewer than eight points.

Defending champions Wales, who will name their team later on Thursday, would also take the title with a seven-point win as long as England do not score three more tries than them in Saturday's match (1700 GMT).

England: 15-Alex Goode, 14-Chris Ashton, 13-Manu Tuilagi, 12-Brad Barritt, 11-Mike Brown, 10-Owen Farrell, 9-Ben Youngs; 8-Tom Wood, 7-Chris Robshaw (captain), 6-Tom Croft, 5-Geoff Parling, 4-Joe Launchbury, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Tom Youngs, 1-Joe Marler.

Replacements: 16-Dylan Hartley, 17-Dave Wilson, 18-Mako Vunipola, 19-Courtney Lawes, 20-James Haskell, 21-Danny Care, 22-Toby Flood, 23-Billy Twelvetrees. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Clare Fallon)