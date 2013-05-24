LONDON May 24 A potential glimpse of England's rugby future will be on display at Twickenham on Sunday when a fledgling team, including three uncapped starters and another six on the bench, take on the Barbarians.

Players involved in the British and Irish Lions tour and Saturday's Premiership final between Leicester and Northampton were not available for the non-cap match (1200GMT) and coach Stuart Lancaster has used the situation to have a look at many of the youngsters knocking on the door of the senior team.

Both wingers are uncapped as Christian Wade, who on Wednesday was voted player of the year and young player of the year by his fellow Premiership professionals, starts on the right and London Irish's Marland Yarde on the left.

Flanker Matt Kvesic is the other uncapped starter in a team captained by Bath hooker Rob Webber. Attacking flyhalf Freddie Burns starts and razor-fast Gloucester back Jonny May is among the replacements, giving a real fizz to the squad.

Mike Brown, Joe Launchbury and Alex Corbisiero add experience but the starting XV still boasts nine players aged 24 or under.

"We've selected a young and exciting side and this is a great opportunity for these players who have shone in the Premiership this season to step up in front of passionate home crowd at Twickenham," Lancaster said in a statement.

"Taking on a very experienced Barbarians team is the first challenge they face this summer with matches in Uruguay and Argentina to follow and this sequence of games is a key part of our development as a team."

England team: 15-Mike Brown, 14-Christian Wade, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 12-Billy Twelvetrees, 11-Marland Yarde, 10-Freddie Burns, 9-Richard Wigglesworth, 8-Ben Morgan, 7-Matt Kvesic, 6-Tom Johnson 5-Dave Attwood, 4-Joe Launchbury, 3-David Wilson, 2-Rob Webber (captain), 1-Alex Corbisiero.

Replacements: 16-David Paice, 17-Joe Marler, 18-Henry Thomas, 19-Kearnan Myall, 20-Billy Vunipola, 21-Haydn Thomas, 22-Jonny May, 23 Kyle Eastmond.

