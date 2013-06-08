SALTA, Argentina, June 8 England ran in four tries including three in an exciting first- half performance to crush an error-prone Argentina 32-3 in the first test in Salta on Saturday.

Flyhalf Freddie Burns kicked 12 points, his only miss an attempted conversion of the opening try by David Strettle that came back off an upright.

Burns punished Pumas infringements with two successful early penalties before an experimental young side without England's British and Irish Lions found gaps in the Argentine defence with a slick passing game played at a high tempo.

Argentina also fielded a second-string team who played into England hands with an error-prone first half.

A break down the right from nippy wing Christian Wade led to the first try, the move going left and centre Jonathan Joseph feeding the last pass to Strettle who went over in the corner after 18 minutes.

Centre Billy Twelvetrees was next to score on the right at the end of an attack involving powerful number eight Ben Morgan and Wade who offloaded the final pass.

Morgan capped a fine game with the third try in the same corner before Burns added the conversion.

England's mistakes came almost exclusively from offsides and Pumas fullback Martin Bustos Moyano kicked a penalty on the stroke of halftime to make the score 25-3 after missing three earlier attempts at goal.

Argentina came out determined in the second half and won two penalties in the opening 10 minutes, but Bustos Moyano missed both.

Play evened out and changes to both sides reduced Englands precision, though not their strength, and increased Argentina's forward power with the visitors' defence holding firm against Pumas efforts to go over on more than one occasion.

England replacement forward Courtney Lawes was sin-binned with 11 minutes remaining but Argentina failed to profit from their numerical advantage.

Strettle could have scored two late tries but he put a foot in touch on his first run down the left wing and knocked on the next time.

Replacement number eight Billy Vunipola crossed for the fourth try in the final seconds, going over under the posts from the base of a scrum and Burns converted. (Reporting by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Ed Osmond)