BUENOS AIRES, June 15 Debutant Marland Yarde scored two tries as England completed a clean sweep in Argentina for the first time with an emphatic 51-26 victory in the second test on Saturday.

Coach Stuart Lancaster's team, touring without the England members of the British and Irish Lions squad who are in Australia, went one better than the 1981 side who took the series with a win and a draw.

The visitors also recorded two penalty tries and a touchdown each from flyhalf Freddie Burns, hooker Rob Webber and outstanding centre Kyle Eastmond.

Argentina produced a better display than they did in an error-riddled 32-3 first test defeat in Salta last weekend, picking up tries from wing Manuel Montero and number eight Tomas Leonardi and improved kicking from fullback Martin Bustos Moyano.

Bustos Moyano was sin-binned at the end of the first half, when England were awarded their second penalty try after he killed the ball, but he came back on just in time to convert Montero's try.

Argentina, like England, fielded a second-string side in both tests as they kept their elite players back for the southern hemisphere Rugby Championship which kicks off in August. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; editing by Tony Jimenez)