LONDON Oct 16 Uncapped centres Joel Tomkins, Luther Burrell and Henry Trinder were included in England's 34-man squad for their November tests on Wednesday as coach Stuart Lancaster seeks to fill the hole left by injuries to regular duo Manu Tuilagi and Brad Barritt.

Tomkins, a rugby league convert, has been impressive at outside centre for Saracens this season while Northampton's Burrell offers a powerful option at 12, for so long England's problem position.

Trinder has also caught the eye for Gloucester at outside centre and comes straight into the senior squad having bypassed the Saxons.

"Injuries always create opportunities and we are pleased to call up (flanker) Tom Johnson, Joel Tomkins, Henry Trinder and Luther Burrell into the senior EPS squad," Lancaster said ahead of Twickenham tests against Australia, Argentina and New Zealand.

"As a coaching group, we have watched a lot of rugby ever since we got back from Argentina (in June) and we are pleased with the form of the squad." (Editing by John O'Brien)