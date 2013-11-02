LONDON Nov 2 Inspired by a halftime parade from the 2003 World Cup-winning squad, England came from 13-6 down to beat Australia 20-13 with second-half tries by Chris Robshaw and Owen Farrell at Twickenham on Saturday

Australia led 13-6 at halftime after a try from centre Matt Toomua as Farrell missed three of his five penalty attempts after England dominated the scrum but without ever threatening the Wallaby line.

They crossed it five minutes into the second half, though, when captain Robshaw scored his first international try, and added a second soon after when Farrell found a hole and slotted his second conversion.

Australia, seeking a fourth win from five games at Twickenham, pressed in the closing stages but England's defence held firm to condemn the Wallabies to their eighth defeat in 11 tests this year. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, Editing by Ed Osmond)