LONDON Nov 5 England prop Alex Corbisiero and lock Geoff Parling are fit to play in Saturday's test against Argentina at Twickenham, coach Stuart Lancaster said on Tuesday.

The pair missed the 20-13 victory over Australia last Saturday due to injury but return to the squad in place of Mako Vunipola and Dave Attwood.

"We have thoroughly reviewed the Australia game and we are determined to build on the momentum that victory has given us," Lancaster said in an English Rugby Football Union (RFU) statement.

"Training today has been very intense and there is a massive competition because everyone is desperate to be in the team.

"There are a couple of changes to the squad with Geoff and Alex back and it's great they are back in the mix. Mako is unfortunately struggling with a ligament strain to his knee and is not available for selection this week."

Hooker Rob Webber is on standby for Tom Youngs whose wife is expecting their first child. (Writing by Ed Osmond, editing by Clare Fallon)