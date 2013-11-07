LONDON Nov 7 England will start with a new front row against Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday with David Wilson given a rare start alongside hooker Dylan Hartley and prop Joe Marler.

Wilson has been a virtual fixture on England's bench over the last four years, with 23 of his 29 caps coming as a replacement, but his extra power gave him the nod over Dan Cole for what is expected to be a stiff scrummaging examination from the Pumas.

Hartley comes in for Tom Youngs, who joins Cole on the bench, while Joe Marler replaces the injured Maku Vunipola. Alex Corbisiero, who missed last week's victory over Australia, is back on the bench.

The only change in the backs sees Ben Foden, in hot form for Northampton at fullback this season, start on the left wing after Marlon Yarde, who played last week, and Christian Wade, both failed fitness tests on Thursday.

Geoff Parling replaces Dave Attwood among the replacements, while Alex Goode comes on to the bench to cover the back three.

Team

15-Mike Brown, 14-Chris Ashton, 13-Joel Tomkins, 12-Billy Twelvetrees, 11-Ben Foden, 10-Owen Farrell, 9-Lee Dickson, 8-Billy Vunipola, 7-Chris Robshaw (captain), 6-Tom Wood, 5-Courtney Lawes, 4-Joe Launchbury, 3-David Wilson, 2-Dylan Hartley, 1-Joe Marler.

Replacements: 16-Tom Youngs, 17-Alex Corbisiero, 18-Dan Cole, 19-Geoff Parling, 20-Ben Morgan, 21-Ben Youngs, 22-Toby Flood, 23-Alex Goode. (Editing by Patrick Johnston)