Rugby-England under much more pressure than Scotland, says Barclay
March 7 Champions England face more of a burden of expectation than underdogs Scotland ahead of their Six Nations clash on Saturday, Scottish captain John Barclay said on Tuesday.
LONDON Nov 9 England ran in three first-half tries but faded after the interval on the way to a 31-12 win over Argentina at a gloomy Twickenham on Saturday.
Lock Joe Launchbury, centre Billy Twelvetrees and winger Chris Ashton crossed the line to put the hosts, bristling with attacking intent, 24-6 ahead at halftime.
England, who fought back to beat Australia 20-13 last Saturday, struggled to maintain their momentum and Nicolas Sanchez kicked two penalties to reduce the deficit for the Pumas.
But England replacement number eight Ben Morgan stormed over with a barrelling 20-metre run late on and the hosts completed a comfortable win to put themselves in good heart for next week's game against world champions New Zealand. (Editing by Justin Palmer)
BUENOS AIRES, March 7 Argentina’s Jaguares are on the up but will need to stamp out indiscipline if they are to thrive in their second season in Super Rugby, winger Matias Orlando told Reuters.
ROME, March 7 Italy have named three changes to the starting line-up for their home match against France in the Six Nations on Saturday as coach Conor O’Shea insisted consistency in selection was only the way forward for his team.