LONDON Nov 9 England ran in three first-half tries but faded after the interval on the way to a 31-12 win over Argentina at a gloomy Twickenham on Saturday.

Lock Joe Launchbury, centre Billy Twelvetrees and winger Chris Ashton crossed the line to put the hosts, bristling with attacking intent, 24-6 ahead at halftime.

England, who fought back to beat Australia 20-13 last Saturday, struggled to maintain their momentum and Nicolas Sanchez kicked two penalties to reduce the deficit for the Pumas.

But England replacement number eight Ben Morgan stormed over with a barrelling 20-metre run late on and the hosts completed a comfortable win to put themselves in good heart for next week's game against world champions New Zealand. (Editing by Justin Palmer)