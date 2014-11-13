LONDON Nov 13 Winger Anthony Watson will make his first start for England against South Africa on Saturday after edging Marland Yarde in the fight to replace the injured Semesa Rokoduguni in the only change from the team beaten by New Zealand last week.

Watson, 20, won his first cap as a second-half replacement for Bath team mate Rokoduguni in the 24-21 defeat last Saturday and starts on the right wing at Twickenham.

Yarde is on the bench while Jonny May, who scored a scintillating solo try after four minutes against the All Blacks, starts on the left.

South Africa, who lost to Ireland last week, are the only major rugby nation coach Stuart Lancaster has yet to beat.

England drew 14-14 with them in Port Elizabeth in 2012 but have lost 10 other matches against the Springboks since their last victory at Twickenham eight years ago.

In the last meeting in 2012, the Springboks won 16-15 but only four of England's XV that day start on Saturday -- back rowers Chris Robshaw and Tom Wood, and backs Brad Barritt and Mike Brown.

England: 15-Mike Brown, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Brad Barritt, 12-Kyle Eastmond, 11-Jonny May, 10-Owen Farrell, 9-Danny Care, 8-Billy Vunipola, 7-Chris Robshaw (captain), 6-Tom Wood, 5-Courtney Lawes, 4-Dave Attwood, 3-Dave Wilson, 2-Dylan Hartley, 1-Joe Marler

Replacements: 16-Robert Webber, 17-Matt Mullan, 18-Kieran Brookes, 19-George Kruis, 20-Ben Morgan, 21-Ben Youngs, 22-George Ford, 23-Marland Yarde (Editing by John O'Brien)