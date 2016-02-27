FACTBOX-Rugby-New Super Rugby format at a glance
SYDNEY, April 9 New structure of the Super Rugby competition for next season after governing body SANZAAR announced the culling of three as yet to be determined teams on Sunday:
LONDON Feb 27 England scored two tries within five second-half minutes on their way to a 21-10 victory over Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday to keep Eddie Jones' team on course for a first Six Nations title since 2011.
England had dominated much of the game but trailed 10-9 after a Conor Murray try early in the second half, but well-crafted scores by Anthony Watson and Mike Brown around the hour mark put the hosts in control.
Ireland, seeking a third consecutive title, fought back in a tense finale as England went down to 14 men after a yellow card for replacement scrumhalf Danny Care but the hosts, playing at Twickenham for the first time since their World Cup defeat by Australia, held out for a deserved victory.
England, who have already won away in Scotland and Italy, top the standings on six points, one ahead of Wales, who they face next at Twickenham in two weeks before completing their campaign away to France. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, Editing by Ken Ferris)
